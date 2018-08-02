Feds: Man posed as a prince to get explicit photos from boys - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Feds: Man posed as a prince to get explicit photos from boys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Federal authorities say a Philadelphia man pretended to be a prince in an elaborate catfishing scheme to get young boys to send him explicit photographs of themselves.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 49-year-old David Milliner pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges during a court hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors say Milliner claimed he was a man named Prince Daniel David DeRothschild and used photos of Michael Jackson's nephew, T.J. Jackson, to fool his victims.

They say he claimed to live in a mansion and be close friends with Prince, George Clooney and Nicki Minaj.

Prosecutors say he convinced at least five boys he met online to send photos of themselves.

Milliner faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. His attorney declined to comment Thursday.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

