Feds: Man posed as a prince to get explicit photos from boys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Federal authorities say a Philadelphia man pretended to be a prince in an elaborate catfishing scheme to get young boys to send him explicit photographs of themselves.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 49-year-old David Milliner pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges during a court hearing Thursday.
Prosecutors say Milliner claimed he was a man named Prince Daniel David DeRothschild and used photos of Michael Jackson's nephew, T.J. Jackson, to fool his victims.
They say he claimed to live in a mansion and be close friends with Prince, George Clooney and Nicki Minaj.
Prosecutors say he convinced at least five boys he met online to send photos of themselves.
Milliner faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. His attorney declined to comment Thursday.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
