Prosecution: California killing motivated by anti-gay hate

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Southern California prosecutors say a man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student carried out the killing because the victim was gay.
Orange County prosecutors said Thursday they will file a hate crime sentencing enhancement against 21-year-old Samuel Woodward in the murder of 19-year-old sophomore Blaze Bernstein.
District Attorney Tony Rackauckas says investigators reviewed Woodward's cellphone, laptop and social media and found hateful materials against a range of groups and substantial evidence Bernstein was killed because he was gay.
Bernstein went missing in January while on a home visit. His body was found buried at a park.
Authorities say Bernstein went to the park with Woodward the night he disappeared. The two had attended the same high school in Orange County.
Woodward has pleaded not guilty.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
