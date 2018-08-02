Medical staff receives 'Stop The Bleed' training ahead of new school year

Students and teachers aren't the only ones getting ready for the new school year. Nurses and medical personnel are getting ready too.



Staff members with the Our Lady of the Lake's Health Centers in Schools program met at the Goodwood Library for training on Thursday.

The Health Centers in Schools program provide care for East Baton Rouge public schools.



They were preparing for the worst possible situations, such as a mass shooting or bombing.



"With all the tragedy that's been going on with mass shootings, bombings... and others, we're trying here today to teach others to prevent preventable deaths from bleeding and get them to the right place," said Dr. Tomas Jacome, the Trauma Director for Our Lady of the Lake.

OLOL is offering free training to any groups or organizations that are interested. You can visit ololrmc.com/stopthebleed for more information.



Dr. Jacome showed staff members how to save someone that was badly wounded and bleeding out.



For this, they used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and then use a hemostatic gauze to prevent clotting.



"We take a proactive, preventive approach in making sure that the people we're deploying into the school system actually know how to handle many different kinds of situations," said Sue Catchings, an Administrator with OLOL.



Staff members also work on other procedures, like vision and hearing tests, and hemophilia care.



Thursday's training is a part of the Stop the Bleed campaign, a national program to make sure all citizens know how to save someone who is bleeding out.

