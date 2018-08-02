Medical staff receives 'Stop The Bleed' training ahead of new school year

Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
December 7, 1941 may be a date which will live in infamy, but December 7, 2018 will be a date that will bring closure to a family that's been waiting for nearly 80 years.More >>
December 7, 1941 may be a date which will live in infamy, but December 7, 2018 will be a date that will bring closure to a family that's been waiting for nearly 80 years.More >>
After seeing herself on TV Thursday night, Shaterrica Davis turned herself in to officials in West Feliciana Parish.More >>
After seeing herself on TV Thursday night, Shaterrica Davis turned herself in to officials in West Feliciana Parish.More >>
A longtime member of the Baton Rouge art scene and one of the city's most prolific artists has passed away.More >>
A longtime member of the Baton Rouge art scene and one of the city's most prolific artists has passed away.More >>
Louisiana State Police has identified the victim of a three-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish.More >>
Louisiana State Police has identified the victim of a three-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>
A professional wrestler is now a mayor in Tennessee.More >>
A professional wrestler is now a mayor in Tennessee.More >>
The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.More >>
The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.More >>