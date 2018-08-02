HHS names family planning grantees amid battle over program

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Department of Health and Human Services says 96 organizations will get funding under the federal family planning program this year.
Twelve will be new. They include community health centers, state agencies and Planned Parenthood affiliates.
The release of the list Thursday comes amid a major battle over the future of the program, with women's rights groups and medical societies pushing back on a Trump administration proposal to bar taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.
HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Diane Foley says the money is for family planning and the announcement has nothing to do with the debate over abortion referrals.
Known as Title X, the program serves 4 million women a year through local clinics at a cost of $283 million. Specific amounts of the grants will be announced later.
___
Online:
Title X Grant Recipients: https://tinyurl.com/yd3pyvjn
