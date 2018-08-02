Reports: Google working on censorship-ready search for China - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Reports: Google working on censorship-ready search for China

By The Associated Press

Google is reportedly working on a mobile version of its search engine that will comply with strict censorship controls in China.

The Intercept reported that the work has been ongoing since the spring of 2017 and was accelerated in December following a meeting between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and a top government official. It cited internal Google documents and unnamed people familiar with the plans.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal confirmed the work in separate reports Wednesday, also citing unnamed sources. Google did not reply to a request for comment.

According to The Intercept, Google created a custom Android app that will automatically filter out sites blocked by China's so-called "Great Firewall." Google has not offered search services in China since it exited the country in 2010.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

