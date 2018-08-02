Colorado police officer critically wounded in shootout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A police officer is hospitalized after being critically wounded in a shootout in Colorado.
Colorado Springs police Chief Pete Carey says Officer Cem Duzel (Jem Duh-Zel) was among a group of officers who responded to a report of shots fired east of downtown about 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Carey says they found an armed suspect, there was an exchange of gunfire, and Duzel was wounded.
Authorities say the suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
At a news conference, Carey said it has been a difficult year for law enforcement and asked people to keep Duzel, his family and the department in their thoughts and prayers.
A sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout in Colorado Springs in February, one of three Colorado officers killed in a five-week span.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.More >>
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>