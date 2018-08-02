The Latest: Apple 1st to hit $1 trillion in market value - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Apple 1st to hit $1 trillion in market value

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). FILE -In this Sept. 12, 2017, photo, the new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement in Cupertino, Calif. Apple has become the world’s first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the fin... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). FILE -In this Sept. 12, 2017, photo, the new iPhone X is displayed in the showroom after the new product announcement in Cupertino, Calif. Apple has become the world’s first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the fin...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on Apple reaching a market value of $1 trillion (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Apple has become the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The company reached the milestone Thursday after its shares rose to an all-time high of $207.05. They're up 22 percent so far this year.

Apple has been the leader among a handful of companies that have used new technology to disrupt established industries over the past couple of decades. Amazon is the second most valuable company at $885 billion and Alphabet, the parent of search leader Google, is worth about $860 billion.

Apple's achievement seemed unimaginable in 1997 when the company teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada senator's health care views heat up re-election fight

    Nevada senator's health care views heat up re-election fight

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:12:16 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:18:45 GMT
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>

  • Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:18:34 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:18:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:17:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly