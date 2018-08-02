Average US mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 4.60 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Average US mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 4.60 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose for the second straight week, continuing to dampen prospects for potential homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.60 percent this week from 4.54 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.93 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans increased to 4.08 percent this week from 4.02 percent last week.

Higher mortgage rates combined with steadily rising home prices have restrained home sales this summer despite the robust economy and job market.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged but signaled further gradual rate hikes in the months ahead as long as the economy stays healthy.

As prices for U.S. Treasury bonds have dropped, the yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose to 3 percent this week for the first time since mid-June. The rate was at 2.99 percent Thursday morning. Higher yields on Treasurys tend to push interest rates higher on mortgages and other loans.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates.

The average fee on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined to 0.4 point from 0.5 point last week. The fee on 15-year mortgages was unchanged at 0.4 point.

The average rate for five-year adjustable-rate mortgages rose to 3.93 percent from 3.87 percent last week. The fee dropped to 0.2 point from 0.4 point.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:14:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:56:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

  • Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:18:34 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:55:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly