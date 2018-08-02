Tourists frustrated as Eiffel Tower closes in peak season - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tourists frustrated as Eiffel Tower closes in peak season

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists walk past the Eiffel Tower, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. Since... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists walk past the Eiffel Tower, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. Since...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists stand under the Eiffel Tower, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. Sin... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists stand under the Eiffel Tower, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. Sin...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists walk under the Eiffel Tower Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. Since... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists walk under the Eiffel Tower Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. Since...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists walk away from the Eiffel Tower Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. S... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Tourists walk away from the Eiffel Tower Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Paris. The visitors descending on the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed. S...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). People cool off as they walk along the fountain of Warsaw near Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug, 1, 2018. Temperatures in Paris are forecast to reach 3O degrees C (86 F) on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler). People cool off as they walk along the fountain of Warsaw near Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug, 1, 2018. Temperatures in Paris are forecast to reach 3O degrees C (86 F) on Wednesday.

PARIS (AP) - Visitors descending upon the Eiffel Tower at the peak of the August tourist season are voicing frustration that the beloved Paris monument is closed.

Since Wednesday, Eiffel Tower workers have been on strike over a new visitor access policy, which they say is responsible for inordinately long queues.

Nico Schulze Bilk of Germany, who had planned his first visit to Paris eight months ago, was disappointed Thursday, saying "I was really excited to see ... the city from the top, but now it is closed."

Caroline Brawand of Switzerland, who had planned to share the magical view from the Eiffel Tower with her daughter, felt "very let down."

The Eiffel Tower now allows half of its tickets to be booked in advance but unions say that system has created "monstrous" waiting times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-08-02 14:06:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>

  • Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:14:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-02 14:04:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

  • Police to give more details on killing of Colorado homeowner

    Police to give more details on killing of Colorado homeowner

    Thursday, August 2 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-08-02 05:48:35 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-08-02 13:59:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...

    A decorated Vietnam War veteran, who acted to protect his loved ones after he woke up and saw a naked intruder attack his grandson, was fatally shot by responding police officers.

    More >>

    A decorated Vietnam War veteran, who acted to protect his loved ones after he woke up and saw a naked intruder attack his grandson, was fatally shot by responding police officers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly