Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is proposing to roll back Obama-era mileage standards that were designed to make cars more fuel efficient and reduce pollution.
The administration also filed notice Thursday that it wants to revoke the authority of California and other states to set their own, stricter mileage standards - independent of federal ones.
The proposal would freeze an effort by the Obama administration intended to promote auto fuel efficiency and curb tailpipe emissions of climate-changing pollutants. Those rules were to take effect after 2020.
The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that relaxing mileage standards in the years ahead would give "the American people greater access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment."
The EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the administration supports freezing the mileage standards after 2020, but would seek public comment now on that proposal and a range of others, including leaving the tighter, Obama administration fuel standards in place.
Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, called the proposed rule "a massive pileup of bad ideas" that would increase pollution and raise fuel costs for consumers.
He said in a statement that the organization would challenge the administration's action "in the court of public opinion and the court of law."
California and 16 other states sued in the administration over the fuel efficiency standards in May, anticipating the new regulation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.More >>
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.More >>
A decorated Vietnam War veteran, who acted to protect his loved ones after he woke up and saw a naked intruder attack his grandson, was fatally shot by responding police officers.More >>
A decorated Vietnam War veteran, who acted to protect his loved ones after he woke up and saw a naked intruder attack his grandson, was fatally shot by responding police officers.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>