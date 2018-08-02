Yum profits strong in 2Q, some weakness in same-store sales - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Yum profits strong in 2Q, some weakness in same-store sales

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, customers line up at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported second-quarter results that be...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The company that owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut is reporting healthy second-quarter profits, though sales at existing stores could create some unease.

Yum Brands Inc. posted earnings of $321 million, or 97 cents per share, on Thursday. Excluding nonrecurring items, per-share earnings were 82 cents, or 8 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

The Louisville, Kentucky, company earned $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue slipped to $1.37 billion, from $1.45 billion, but that's about in line with projections.

Sales at restaurants open at least a year edged up 1 percent, half the increase analyst expected.

Same-store sales at Pizza Hut dipped 1 percent, while both KFC and Taco Bell posted 2 percent increases.

