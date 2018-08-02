Woman, man rescued from East River in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police and firefighters have rescued a woman and a man from the East River near the Williamsburg Bridge.
WABC says both people were taken to a hospital on Thursday morning and were expected to be OK. The man was pulled from the water near the bridge first, around 6 a.m. The woman was rescued a short time later.
Video showed arms flailing as rescuers in the water and on a boat pulled one of the people to safety.
