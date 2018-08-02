Police: Woman, man rescued from New York City's East River - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Woman, man rescued from New York City's East River

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say a naked woman pulled from the East River was screaming incoherently as she swam under a pier and told officers rescuing her that she had no interest in getting out of the water.

Officer Vincent Fulgieri said a man who jumped in to help the woman Thursday near the Williamsburg Bridge was able to get out on his own.

The woman, in her 20s, continued south with the calm current. Fulgieri said she seemed despondent and resisted help. It took about an hour to find and rescue her.

Video showed arms flailing as officers in the water and on boats pulled her to safety. She was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The water was about 73 degrees (22.78 Celsius).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

