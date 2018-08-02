Russia says reporters killed in Africa were not tortured - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russia says reporters killed in Africa were not tortured

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Flowers are placed by portraits of slain journalists Alexander Rastorguyev, Kirill Radchenko and Orkhan Dzhemal, at the Russian journalists Union building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Russian journalists who w... (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Flowers are placed by portraits of slain journalists Alexander Rastorguyev, Kirill Radchenko and Orkhan Dzhemal, at the Russian journalists Union building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Russian journalists who w...
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Flowers are placed by portraits of slain journalists Alexander Rastorguyev, Kirill Radchenko and Orkhan Dzhemal, at the Russian journalists Union building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Russian journalists who w... (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Flowers are placed by portraits of slain journalists Alexander Rastorguyev, Kirill Radchenko and Orkhan Dzhemal, at the Russian journalists Union building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Russian journalists who w...

MOSCOW (AP) - Investigators found no apparent signs of torture on the bodies of three Russian journalists who were killed in Central African Republic this week, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The journalists were in the country investigating a Russian military contractor and Russia's interests in CAR's gold, diamond and uranium mining industries when their vehicle was ambushed late Monday, their colleagues have said.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the bodies of the men - Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal - had gunshot wounds, but no injuries suggesting they were tortured, Russian news agencies reported.

Lt. Rock Benam, commander of a gendarmerie unit in the attack area, said the journalists' cameras and other equipment had been taken but other bags and their press cards remained in the vehicle with the driver, who escaped.

Eric Dider Tambo, attorney general in the capital, Bangui, said an investigation has been opened into the deaths.

The reporters' colleagues have said the killings could be linked to the journalists' investigative work. Exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who financed them, has vowed to investigate the slayings.

Khodorkovsky, who now lives in London after spending 10 years in a Russian prison, said the reporters were looking into a Russian private security firm operating in CAR, known as Wagner. The company is linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg entrepreneur dubbed "Putin's chef" for his close ties to the Kremlin.

CAR officials said the journalists were kidnapped by about 10 men wearing turbans and speaking Arabic. Their driver fled and reported the ambush.

Officials in Moscow said earlier this week that CAR was a very dangerous place and that the government advised Russians against traveling there.

___

Hippolyte Marboua in Bangui, Central African Republic, contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Active shooter reported at Air Force base in Ohio

    Active shooter reported at Air Force base in Ohio

    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-08-02 19:06:20 GMT
    Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.More >>
    Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.More >>

  • Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-08-02 19:06:18 GMT
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-08-02 19:06:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly