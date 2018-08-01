Iowa woman promoted to nation's lone all-male Supreme Court - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Iowa woman promoted to nation's lone all-male Supreme Court

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday promoted a female district judge to the Supreme Court in Iowa, the only state where all of its current justices are men.

Susan Christensen will be the first woman on Iowa's high court in roughly eight years. The appointment doesn't require confirmation by lawmakers for Christensen to take the bench.

During brief remarks from her formal office at the state Capitol, Reynolds praised Christensen's background, which most recently includes being a district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District in southwest Iowa. She previously worked as an assistant county attorney and a district associate judge.

Reynolds prefaced Christensen's announcement by saying that Iowans need "judges who understand the proper role of the courts within our government. Judges who will apply the law, and not make it."

The last woman to serve on the Iowa Supreme Court was Chief Justice Marsha Ternus, who lost her retention election in 2010. Ternus was part of a unanimous decision in 2009 that effectively legalized same-sex marriage in the state. Groups opposing same-sex marriage then led a successful campaign to get Ternus and two other justices voted out of the court.

Christensen, a 56-year-old from Harlan in western Iowa, will face a retention election in 2020. She was one of three finalists, which included Chief District Court Judge Kellyann Lekar of Waterloo and attorney Terri Combs of West Des Moines. That reality ensured Iowa's next justice would be a woman. A state nominating commission whittled down the choices from an initial pool of 21 applicants, 14 of whom were women.

Iowa's national distinction of an all-male Supreme Court is based on an analysis from Eric Ostermeier, a research fellow at the University of Minnesota. It was not disputed by the Iowa Judicial Branch.

Christensen will replace Justice Bruce Zager, who's retiring in September. He was appointed by former Gov. Terry Branstad, a Republican who stepped down last year to become U.S. ambassador to China.

Standing next to Reynolds, Christensen said she was "honored and humbled" by the appointment. The pick is the first for Reynolds, the state's ex-lieutenant governor who is serving out Branstad's term. Reynolds is seeking her first four-year term as governor in this year's midterm elections.

Christensen received her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in Nebraska and her undergraduate degree from Judson College in Illinois.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:51:09 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-08-02 01:04:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:54:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-08-02 01:04:08 GMT
    Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
    Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>

  • Family of hostage killed by Los Angeles police files claim

    Family of hostage killed by Los Angeles police files claim

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-08-02 00:33:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-08-02 00:57:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Nick Ramirez, holds a memorial card of Elizabeth Tollison, who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers during a hostage situation, at press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Tollison's family filed...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Nick Ramirez, holds a memorial card of Elizabeth Tollison, who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers during a hostage situation, at press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Tollison's family filed...
    The family of a woman who was fatally shot by Los Angeles officers during a hostage situation filed claims against the city and the police department.More >>
    The family of a woman who was fatally shot by Los Angeles officers during a hostage situation filed claims against the city and the police department.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly