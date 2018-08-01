Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product

By SARAH BETANCOURT
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A larger portion of America's population can say they run on Dunkin's.

Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts recently updated its menu with the company's first nationwide gluten-free product - a fudge brownie.

The individually wrapped snack is among several new ones, including Donut Fries, ham and cheese roll-ups and waffle-breaded chicken tenders.

The company's spokesman said it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

Angela Schiavon, of Chicago, says she has celiac disease and was excited to hear about the menu change.

"I'm happy a major chain is finally starting to accommodate those of us in the gluten-free community, and that they're doing so safely," the 23-year-old said.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause damage to the small intestine with the ingestion of gluten.

The brownie is gluten-free certified, and packaged individually to reduce the potential for cross contamination. It is now available in all of Dunkin's U.S. shops for $2, according to the company's site. The company lists the only allergen as eggs, although it is manufactured on shared equipment that may contain soy.

The brownie is loaded with 350 calories and 34 grams of sugar. That tops even the Boston Kreme Donut, which is 300 calories.

Chief Marketing Officer for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Tony Weisman said "we're excited to launch a new menu offering fresh ways to satisfy any craving any time of day."

The new menu went into effect Monday at some locations.

The chain recently underwent several changes, including naming 50-year-old David Hoffman as its new CEO in July.

Dunkin' Donuts is based out of Canton, which is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of Boston.

Schiavon said her local Dunkin' doesn't have the brownies yet, but will next week. "I'm excited to try it," she exclaimed.

