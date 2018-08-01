Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc...

CANTON, Mass. (AP) - A larger portion of America's population can say they run on Dunkin's.

Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts has recently updated its menu with the company's first gluten-free product - a fudge brownie.

The individually wrapped snack is among several new ones, including Donut Fries, ham and cheese roll-ups and waffle-breaded chicken tenders.

The company's spokesman says it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

The brownie will be loaded with 350 calories and 34 grams of sugar. That tops even the Boston Kreme Donut, which is 300 calories.

The chain has recently undergone several changes, including naming 50-year-old David Hoffman as its new CEO in July.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

