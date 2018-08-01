Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

NEW YORK (AP) - A supervisor at New York's Kennedy Airport took bribes and broke security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly over the last five years, prosecutors said.

Marlene Mizzi, 54, was indicted Wednesday on charges of receiving a reward for official misconduct.

Joseph Jourieh, 58, a travel coordinator who works on behalf of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, also was charged. He is accused of giving Mizzi meals, limo rides and a watch.

They each face up to four years in prison if convicted on the top counts. Information on their arraignments and lawyers wasn't immediately available.

Mizzi was suspended in June from her job as assistant duty supervisor at the airport. Prosecutors said she had worked there for 35 years.

Qatar's mission to the U.N. didn't immediately comment.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Mizzi didn't have proper approval to make exceptions to a rule prohibiting foreign state aircraft from parking overnight.

During the annual General Assembly gathering in September, airport rules require that foreign state aircraft depart within two hours of arrival.

Prosecutors did not identify the other countries involved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

    Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:47:07 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:34:21 GMT
    A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.More >>
    A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.More >>

  • Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:51:09 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:34:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>

  • Newly released bodycam videos show Vegas shooting aftermath

    Newly released bodycam videos show Vegas shooting aftermath

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:13:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:34:02 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
    Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas Strip hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58...More >>
    Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas Strip hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last October.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly