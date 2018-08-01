Professor who supported sexual-assault defendant loses job

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A Plymouth State University professor who publicly supported a guidance counselor who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old won't be rehired after calling the teenager a "pursuer," the university's president said on Wednesday.
Nearly two dozen educators and others had attended a July 9 sentencing on behalf of 39-year-old guidance counselor Kristie Torbick, who pleaded guilty to four counts of felonious sexual assault against an Exeter High School student and was sentenced to 2 1/2 to five years in prison.
Graduate teaching lecturer Nancy Strapko had written a letter about her therapy sessions with Torbick and insisted Torbick wasn't a predator. She wrote that the 14-year-old victim "was truly the pursuer."
University president Donald Birx and provost Robin Dorff said in a statement that Strapko's portrayal is "legally wrong and morally reprehensible." A message seeking comment was left for Strapko.
Two other Plymouth State professors who wrote letters in support of Torbick, Michael Fischler and Garry Goodnough, have agreed to complete additional training on sexual assault before returning to teach, Birx and Dorff said. They also agreed to work closely with students, faculty members and staff to address issues and concerns created by their letters.
Goodnough, who served as Torbick's adviser and internship supervisor at Plymouth State, wrote that "no benefit to society would be served by incarcerating her."
Torbick worked in Bedford for five years before transferring to Exeter. There were no complaints about her there.
Last week, the school superintendent resigned over his decision to allow employees to publicly support Torbick at the sentencing. Chip McGee had faced growing criticism from parents.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.More >>
Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.More >>
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerMore >>
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>