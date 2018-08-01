Whale freed from anchor, but rescuers worry about her wounds - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Whale freed from anchor, but rescuers worry about her wounds

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) - A team of marine animal rescuers freed a humpback whale from an anchor line off the coast of Cape Cod, but officials say they are worried the whale's injuries are life-threatening.

The female whale named Cardhu had become entangled on the fishing boat's anchor line while feeding, and the boaters immediately called for a rescue team when they saw her in distress. The Boston Globe reports Cardhu's mouth became entangled in the anchor rope Monday, causing her to thrash around violently and injure herself.

Although Cardhu had been freed from the anchor line, she swam away with the rope still attached to her body. Rescuer Scott Landry says officials worry Cardhu's wounds could become infected.

Landry says they hope the whale will return to the area once she calms down.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

