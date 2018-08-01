Finding the right after school activity for your kids

As parents get ready to send their kids back to school, it’s also a good time to consider after school programs and activities that can help establish healthy habits to carry kids through the school year and beyond.

Child obesity is a serious problem in the United States and it’s also one of the top focuses from the City of Baton Rouge. The national childhood obesity prevention campaign, also endorsed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s initiative Healthy BR, encourages 1 hour or more of physical activity each day.

THREE TYPES OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

Endurance or cardiovascular Stretching or flexibility Strength or resistance

KEEPING KIDS ACTIVE

1 hour or more of physical activity: Play every day!

Keep a daily physical activity log

Body Weight Circuit Workout

Many parents keep their kids active by signing them up for little league sports, dance or gymnastics classes. Open registration for area leagues and studios is typically in the weeks leading up to the area back to school dates.

GymFit offers a number of classes for kids that are interested in unique fitness courses like NinjaFit Kids, Kids Circus Arts and Trapeze.

GymFit owner Joshua Roberts talked to WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group on Wednesday, August 1.

