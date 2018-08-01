Shaheen staff share fake Latvian contact with authorities

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's staff has turned over to authorities an exchange with a man who said he worked for the foreign ministry of Latvia and wanted to set up a phone interview with the country's foreign minister and the senator.
The Daily Beast had reported Monday the man said the purpose was to discuss "prolongation of anti-Russian sanctions" and the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab.
A staffer for the Democratic senator, who has supported measures to counter Russia's interference in U.S. elections, had proposed a date and time for the call. But Shaheen's office contacted the Latvian Embassy first, which said the contact was fake.
A Shaheen staffer confirms the exchange was shared with law enforcement.
Shaheen, on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, says staff have received phishing emails with social media accounts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerMore >>
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>