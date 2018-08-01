Shaheen staff share fake Latvian contact with authorities - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shaheen staff share fake Latvian contact with authorities

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's staff has turned over to authorities an exchange with a man who said he worked for the foreign ministry of Latvia and wanted to set up a phone interview with the country's foreign minister and the senator.

The Daily Beast had reported Monday the man said the purpose was to discuss "prolongation of anti-Russian sanctions" and the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab.

A staffer for the Democratic senator, who has supported measures to counter Russia's interference in U.S. elections, had proposed a date and time for the call. But Shaheen's office contacted the Latvian Embassy first, which said the contact was fake.

A Shaheen staffer confirms the exchange was shared with law enforcement.

Shaheen, on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, says staff have received phishing emails with social media accounts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

