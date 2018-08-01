Crash at Connecticut auto auction leaves 6 injured - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crash at Connecticut auto auction leaves 6 injured

(Jim Michaud/Journal Inquirer via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of an auto auction crash that left several people injured, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, a suburb of Hartford. A man lost control of a car... (Jim Michaud/Journal Inquirer via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of an auto auction crash that left several people injured, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, a suburb of Hartford. A man lost control of a car...
(AP Photo/Dave Collins). A police car sits outside a building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, Conn., where police said a man lost control of a car and crashed into other vehicles and pedestrians. (AP Photo/Dave Collins). A police car sits outside a building Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, Conn., where police said a man lost control of a car and crashed into other vehicles and pedestrians.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) - Police say a man lost control of a car at an auto auction after apparently suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel and crashed into another vehicle and pedestrians.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, a suburb of Hartford.

The driver of the Buick Sedan drove out of a bay and struck four people and another car. The driver of the second car, the Buick driver, and the four people were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

Police say the Buick driver had to be revived through CPR.

In May 2017, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old employee of the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, accelerated out of control on the auction floor, killing five and injuring seven.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:52:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>

  • Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

    Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:00:18 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:52:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that...More >>
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.More >>

  • Harrah's becomes 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Harrah's becomes 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:09:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:52:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly