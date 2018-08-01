Don't wash or reuse condoms, CDC advises

In case you didn’t know, don’t reuse condoms.

This wonderful piece of advice comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tweeted the directive last week.

Just in case you were wondering if that is a thing people do, the CDC confirmed that it is.

"We say it because people do it," the CDC posted. "Don’t wash or reuse condoms."

We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl — CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

So, in case you were wondering if it was OK, now you know that it is not.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12