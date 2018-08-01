Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales

By PHUONG LE
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.

The display has struck an emotional chord around the world and highlighted the plight of the declining population of southern resident killer whales that has not seen a successful birth since 2015.

Researchers have observed the 20-year-old whale known as J35 for over a week now pushing her dead young along and propping it up while swimming for miles in the waters of Washington state and British Columbia.

The whale was seen Tuesday night still clinging to the dead calf off British Columbia. Experts say the orca and other family members traveling with her are grieving or mourning.

