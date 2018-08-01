New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.

The people said Wednesday that three Washington insiders - Tony Podesta, Gregory Craig and Vin Weber - were suspected of failing to register as foreign agents. They said the referrals were made earlier this year.

The people were not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The referrals stemming from Robert Mueller's investigation were first reported Tuesday by CNN.

The same U.S. attorney's office is handling a separate fraud investigation of Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors and a lawyer for Podesta declined comment Wednesday. Attempts to contact Craig and Weber weren't immediately successful.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales

    Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:59:55 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-08-01 17:16:59 GMT
    (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP). FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, Br...(Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP). FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, Br...
    Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.More >>
    Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.More >>

  • San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

    San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-07-31 10:34:47 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-08-01 17:16:50 GMT
    A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.More >>
    A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.More >>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-08-01 17:16:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly