New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.
The people said Wednesday that three Washington insiders - Tony Podesta, Gregory Craig and Vin Weber - were suspected of failing to register as foreign agents. They said the referrals were made earlier this year.
The people were not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The referrals stemming from Robert Mueller's investigation were first reported Tuesday by CNN.
The same U.S. attorney's office is handling a separate fraud investigation of Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors and a lawyer for Podesta declined comment Wednesday. Attempts to contact Craig and Weber weren't immediately successful.
