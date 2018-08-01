Analysts expect Tesla 2Q revenue gain but big net loss - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Analysts expect Tesla 2Q revenue gain but big net loss

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

Tesla's second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars. But analysts predict it won't be enough to stop the company's net loss from rising dramatically when the Palo Alto, California, company reports earnings after the bell Wednesday.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect a net loss of $629.9 million, 87 percent worse than the same quarter a year ago. Revenue should rise 43 percent to $3.99 billion.

Investors will be paying particular attention to how much cash the company burned up from April through June, with many questions about whether Tesla can generate enough money to pay debt, cover expenses and hold off returning to the capital markets for more cash.

Some analysts are predicting a widening loss.

"There's a potential for the cash burn to be pretty ugly this quarter," said Morningstar analyst David Whiston. The company had to spend to ramp up production of its lower-cost Model 3 small electric car, even constructing a tent in the parking lot to hit its target of 5,000 vehicles per week at the end of the quarter.

"You have all the costs but none of the revenue because the revenue will hit in Q3" when the cars are delivered, Whiston said.

UBS analyst Colin Langan predicts in a note to investors that Tesla used $900 million in cash last quarter, $200 million better than the first quarter but still a huge amount as the company tries to move from a niche manufacturer of cars for the wealthy to mass production.

CEO Elon Musk has predicted profits in the third and fourth quarters as production and deliveries of the Model 3 increase. The car starts at $35,000, but the cheapest model that can be purchased now costs $49,000. Tesla expects to produce 6,000 Model 3s per week in late August.

During the second quarter, Tesla laid off 9 percent of its workforce as it worked toward Musk's promise of making money. The company has never turned an annual profit and has had only two profitable quarters. Tesla also asked parts suppliers for refunds, another sign of financial challenges, according to Langan.

In July, Tesla reached 200,000 electric vehicle sales since 2010, the point at which a $7,500 federal tax credit starts to phase out. Tesla buyers will get the credit through the end of the year, then it's cut in half and eventually goes away by the end of 2019. That could cause some on the company's Model 3 waiting list of 420,000 to drop out because many are price sensitive and need the credit to buy the car.

Last quarter, Musk dismissed analysts who asked questions about Model 3 reservations and other financial matters during the quarterly conference call.

Langan gives the stock a "Sell" rating and has a 12-month share price target of $195. Shares closed Tuesday at $298.14, up from $252.48 since the start of April. Langan expects an adjusted loss of $3 per share for the quarter, worse than the Wall Street consensus of $2.88.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-08-01 11:58:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>

  • 2 Michigan communities told to stop using contaminated water

    2 Michigan communities told to stop using contaminated water

    Friday, July 27 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-27 16:14:23 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-08-01 11:58:15 GMT
    (Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...
    Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.More >>
    Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.More >>

  • Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

    Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:00:18 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-08-01 11:58:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that...More >>
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly