Iran's parliament to question president over economic woes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's parliament plans a special session to question President Hassan Rouhani about the plummeting currency and struggling economy.

The parliament's website said Wednesday that Rouhani must appear within a month in an open session to answer questions.

His administration has already replaced the central bank governor and taken other measures to shore up the currency, which hit a new low this week.

The rial has slipped since the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal in May and said it would restore sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its atomic activities.

Iran is negotiating with other world powers that are parties to the deal in a bid to salvage it.

Lawmakers plan to separately question Labor Minister Ali Rabiei over the 12.5 percent unemployment rate.

