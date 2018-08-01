Hearing set for bike deliveryman accused in fatal stabbing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hearing set for bike deliveryman accused in fatal stabbing

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this July 13, 2018, file photo, pedestrians walk through the location where police say real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed the previous night after exiting a car stuck in traffic, about a b... (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this July 13, 2018, file photo, pedestrians walk through the location where police say real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed the previous night after exiting a car stuck in traffic, about a b...
(Philadelphia Police Department via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Michael White, a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore who was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of rea... (Philadelphia Police Department via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Michael White, a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore who was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of rea...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning for 21-year-old Michael White. The student at Baltimore's Morgan State University is charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.

Police say the confrontation happened just before 11 p.m. on July 12 in a traffic jam about a block from the city's swanky Rittenhouse Square.

Police say Schellenger was with two other men in a Mercedes and exited the car when it got stuck in traffic. White arrived on his bike and an argument ensued.

A family spokesman says White acted in self-defense because Schellenger - a former quarterback at Penn State - tackled him.

Prosecutors at Wednesday's hearing could pursue charges of third-degree murder or manslaughter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:09:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-08-01 05:26:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>

  • New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened

    New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-08-01 05:17:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-08-01 05:12:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly