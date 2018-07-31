Baton Rouge child among youngest participants in upcoming Transplant Games

A tanker truck carrying gasoline overturned on Juban Road North just north of I-12 near Denham Springs before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
A tanker truck carrying gasoline overturned on Juban Road North just north of I-12 near Denham Springs before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Police responded to a wreck Tuesday evening that left a pregnant woman pinned between two vehicles after a suspected impaired driver crashed in the parking garage of an apartment complex.More >>
Police responded to a wreck Tuesday evening that left a pregnant woman pinned between two vehicles after a suspected impaired driver crashed in the parking garage of an apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested one of two men in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Baton Rouge thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers.More >>
Investigators have arrested one of two men in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Baton Rouge thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers.More >>
“He looked at me and come with his hands like this towards my neck. I fought him for a little while," said Cole. "He come at me again and was holding me down.”More >>
“He looked at me and come with his hands like this towards my neck. I fought him for a little while," said Cole. "He come at me again and was holding me down.”More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
Bacteria in dog saliva caused a man to lose his legs and hands.More >>
Bacteria in dog saliva caused a man to lose his legs and hands.More >>
One officer was placed on paid leave following the incident, and a city official is ordering a comprehensive investigation into how the department operates.More >>
One officer was placed on paid leave following the incident, and a city official is ordering a comprehensive investigation into how the department operates.More >>
Dry ice becomes a gas when exposed to open air, and the fumes can be dangerous in closed-off spaces.More >>
Dry ice becomes a gas when exposed to open air, and the fumes can be dangerous in closed-off spaces.More >>
What’s usually an infection that’s easily treated, a new strain of the pink eye is now causing problems among physicians.More >>
What’s usually an infection that’s easily treated, a new strain of the pink eye is now causing problems among physicians.More >>
A new report warns of the dangers of using plastic food containers The American Academy of Pediatrics wants parents to avoid using plastic containers for their children's food.More >>
A new report warns of the dangers of using plastic food containers The American Academy of Pediatrics wants parents to avoid using plastic containers for their children's food.More >>
A Memphis mom's "overprotective" actions may have helped save her son's life.More >>
A Memphis mom's "overprotective" actions may have helped save her son's life.More >>
Twelve former employees from multiple moving companies have been charged in connection to fraudulent operations against customers. The workers allegedly lied to the victims about how long their companies had been in business and created fake online reviews praising the company for their work.More >>
Twelve former employees from multiple moving companies have been charged in connection to fraudulent operations against customers. The workers allegedly lied to the victims about how long their companies had been in business and created fake online reviews praising the company for their work.More >>
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.More >>
A Louisiana woman was shopping at a Rouse's grocery store with her family when a heartwarming moment between a store employee and her relative happened.More >>