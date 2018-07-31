New law could make for healthier flu season

A new law states schools will be required to provide parents with information about the flu vaccine and where they can get it for their children (Source: WAFB)

“There can't be enough education for anybody about the flu vaccine, so I think it would be very helpful to have that kind of access at school,” said Dr. Margaret Patterson.

Dr. Patterson is a pediatrician with Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. She says a new law states schools will now have to provide students and parents with information about the flu virus and vaccination is a perfect way to keep families safe.

“We don't get to see everybody throughout the year at all times, and obviously schools have more access to parents than we do, so the more that parents can get educated about the flu vaccine, the better it is,” said Dr. Patterson.

Last year, the country experienced a huge spike in flu cases, and some of them were deadly. Schools will now be required to share information about causes, symptoms of the flu, and how it's spread. Although the vaccination will not be mandatory, Dr. Patterson says it's highly recommended.

“Getting a vaccine is obviously much safer than getting an illness with the consequences of death being, you know, being a possibility,” said Dr. Patterson.

The law will not require schools to provide vaccinations, but they will have to give locations of where they are available. Dr. Patterson hopes parents will take advantage of this opportunity. “They've done so much research on what’s in the vaccine and the scary things they've read on Facebook or online, and I think it's so important to also know what the actual disease it's preventing."

The Department of Education, the Department of Health, and schools will have to decide upon the best way get updates and information to parents.

