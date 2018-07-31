Man pleads guilty in crash into river that killed girlfriend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man pleads guilty in crash into river that killed girlfriend

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man accused of fleeing a crash of a vehicle into the Delaware River that claimed the life of his girlfriend earlier this year has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Garrett had entered the pleas Tuesday as part of an agreement with Burlington County prosecutors that calls for a 15-year prison term at his Oct. 18 sentencing.

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 crash in Burlington that killed 23-year-old Stephanie White. Authorities say Garrett's speeding car crashed through a fence and plunged into the icy river.

Prosecutors say Garrett climbed from the vehicle, leaving White, who was found later still belted into her seat. Authorities say witnesses reported that Garrett asked onlookers to "help my girlfriend" before fleeing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

