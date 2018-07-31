Crab Rémoulade with Fried Green Tomatoes

In a large bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, Creole mustard, and cayenne pepper, stirring to mix well. Set aside. In a separate bowl, combine flours and season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Set aside. Add tomato slices to buttermilk mixture, turning to coat well, then bread with seasoned flour mixture, turning to coat completely. Shake off excess. In two 10-inch skillets, heat ½ cup oil each to 350°F. Brown tomatoes in batches in hot oil until crisp and golden-brown, 3–4 minutes on each side. Make sure tomatoes are cooked thoroughly. Cooking time will depend on size of tomatoes and season of the year. When ready to serve, place 2 tomatoes slices on each of six 10-inch plates and top with equal portions of crab rémoulade mixture. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.