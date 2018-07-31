Crab Rémoulade with Fried Green Tomatoes

Air Date: July 31, 2018
Prep Time: 3 and 1/2 hours Yields: 6 servings
Comment: Those who saw the movie "Fried Green Tomatoes" have probably longed for this specialty of the Whistle Stop Café. It is simple to make, and the crabmeat can be easily substituted with other seasonal seafood.
Ingredients for Crab Rémoulade:
1 pound lump crabmeat
¾ cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp Creole mustard
2 tbsps prepared chile sauce
1 tbsp prepared horseradish, drained
¼ cup mince red pepper
¼ cup green bell pepper
½ cup tarragon or champagne vinegar
3 tbsps minced garlic
½ tsp paprika
kosher salt and cayenne pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup minced green onions
2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and minced
Method for Crab Rémoulade:
Gently pick through crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps, and discard any shells or cartilage. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except crabmeat, stirring to mix well. Gently fold in crabmeat, cover, and refrigerate at least 3 hours, allowing flavors to develop. When the rémoulade has been refrigerated almost 3 hours, prepare the Fried Green Tomatoes.
Ingredients for Fried Green Tomatoes:
12 slices green tomatoes
2 cups buttermilk
1 egg, beaten
1 tbsps Creole mustard
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
2 cups coarsely ground yellow corn flour
¾ cup flour
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
granulated garlic
1 cup peanut oil
¼ cup chopped parsley
Method for Fried Green Tomatoes:
In a large bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, Creole mustard, and cayenne pepper, stirring to mix well. Set aside. In a separate bowl, combine flours and season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Set aside. Add tomato slices to buttermilk mixture, turning to coat well, then bread with seasoned flour mixture, turning to coat completely. Shake off excess. In two 10-inch skillets, heat ½ cup oil each to 350°F. Brown tomatoes in batches in hot oil until crisp and golden-brown, 3–4 minutes on each side. Make sure tomatoes are cooked thoroughly. Cooking time will depend on size of tomatoes and season of the year. When ready to serve, place 2 tomatoes slices on each of six 10-inch plates and top with equal portions of crab rémoulade mixture. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.