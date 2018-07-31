4 dead, including boy, in murder-suicide amid custody battle

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - A murder-suicide that left four people dead in New York City, including a 6-year-old boy, may have stemmed from a trans-Atlantic custody fight.

Police found suspect James Shields; his son, Jimmy; and two women dead in a Queens apartment around 9 p.m. Monday.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified one of the women as the boy's 47-year-old mother.

Shields' father told reporters that his son was in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife. James Shields Sr. said she was taking Jimmy to the Netherlands next week.

James Shields Jr. posted on GoFundMe in April under the subject "Child Kidnapping" that his ex-wife only wanted the boy in the U.S. two weeks a year.

He wrote he couldn't accept that, saying his perfect life had "spiraled out of control."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.