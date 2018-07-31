Consumer spending up solid 0.4 percent in June - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Consumer spending up solid 0.4 percent in June

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Consumer spending rose by a solid 0.4 percent in June, while a key gauge of inflation increased at an annual pace of 2.2 percent for a second straight month, the strongest back-to-back gains in six years.

The Commerce Department says the gain in spending followed an even stronger 0.5 percent rise in May, which was revised from a 0.2 percent initial estimate. Incomes rose a solid 0.4 percent in June, matching the May increase.

The 2.2 percent rise in prices over the past 12 months matched the 12-month gain in May. Inflation over the past four months has been at 2 percent or slightly above 2 percent, which is the target the Federal Reserve seeks to achieve for price gains.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin'

    Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-07-31 12:56:19 GMT
    (Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>

  • Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:24:59 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-07-31 12:55:52 GMT
    (Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>

  • Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices

    Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:24 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-07-31 12:55:07 GMT
    (Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...More >>
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly