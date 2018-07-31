Lithuania warns Russian taxi app could be snooping on users

By LIUDAS DAPKUS
Associated Press
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) - Lithuanian authorities on Tuesday "strongly" urged consumers, especially public servants, not to install the app of a popular Russian taxi-booking service because it may unlawfully be collecting user data.
Rytis Rainys, head of Lithuania's National Cyber security center, said they were running "various tests" of the Yandex Taxi application.
In the meantime, "we strongly recommend against installing and using it, especially those working in state offices" Rainys told The Associated Press.
The taxi app's corporate base is in Amsterdam, Netherlands, but it is part of Russia's top search-engine company, Yandex. It entered the Lithuanian market Thursday.
The app requires access to microphone, camera and local network, among others.
Aram Sargsyan, Yandex's global strategy director, told the Baltic News Service agency that the company "processes and stores data of (European Union) users strictly according to EU regulations" - but said it was willing to submit itself to a check.
"We're open and ready to any necessary checks. Any accusations against us don't have any grounds," Sargsyan was quoted as saying by the Baltic News Service.
Yandex is one of Russia's most successful Internet companies, accounting for some 65 percent of all searches and operating popular maps and public transit apps.
Earlier this month, the ride-sharing company Uber said it was merging with Yandex in Russia and five other ex-Soviet republics as it cedes control of the Russian market. Yandex will own about 59 percent and Uber roughly 37 percent of the combined company.
The Yandex taxi app company says it has 300 cars in the Lithuanian capital and its app works on a principle similar to other ride-sharing companies.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."More >>
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."More >>
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode IslandMore >>
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode IslandMore >>
President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security fundingMore >>
President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security fundingMore >>
President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the militaryMore >>
President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the militaryMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>