Russian secret-spilling site "Dossier" steps into spotlight

By RAPHAEL SATTER
AP Cybersecurity Writer

LONDON (AP) - Over the past three months, a series of powerful Russians have discovered their secrets seeping onto the web.

Now the man behind the disclosures tells The Associated Press that more are coming.

Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky says he has "no shortage of material" on Russia's elite.

He says his London-based group, Dossier Center, receives leaks from anonymous digital drop boxes. He says that includes information about the Kremlin's "illegal attempts to influence Western public opinion and Western politicians."

