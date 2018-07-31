Profit surges at Pfizer during second quarter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Profit surges at Pfizer during second quarter

NEW YORK (AP) - Pfizer is reporting a second-quarter profit surge, though the drugmaker says weakening currencies in Europe and Asia could nick revenue ahead.

The New York company earned $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring events, were 81 cents per share, which is 6 cents better than industry analysts had expected.

Revenue was $13.47 billion, also topping analyst projections for $13.26 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $53 billion to $55 billion.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. are essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday.

