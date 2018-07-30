Judge named to sort out redactions in clergy abuse report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The judge who presided over Jerry Sandusky's child molestation trial will help figure out what can be made public in a grand jury's report into child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses.
The state Supreme Court on Monday has named McKean County Judge John Cleland to serve as special master.
The court has ordered the release of the report, but says names and other identifying information will have to be blacked out regarding priests and others who are challenging the report's accuracy and fairness as it pertains to them.
If there aren't any disputes about the redactions, the report will be made public Aug. 8.
The report focuses on allegations of child sexual abuse, and the Supreme Court says it identifies more than 300 "predator priests."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.More >>
Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.More >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>