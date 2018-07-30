Ochsner physician shares myths and facts about breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week kicks off the first week of August. The theme for 2018 World Breastfeeding Week is, Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life.
WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK
On August 1, 2014, Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge became the first hospital in Louisiana to receive prestigious international recognition as a Baby-Friendly designated birth facility.
Four years later, in honor of World Breastfeeding Week, Ochsner OB/GYN Sharon Hedges, M.D., shares common topics often talked about when discussing breastfeeding, and whether those are myths or facts.
“In nearly all cases, we encourage mothers to breastfeed,” stated Dr. Hedges. “It’s good for both mom and baby because breast milk has benefits that infant formula can’t replicate. Breastmilk and formula are not the same.
“In some instances, a mother is not able to produce enough breastmilk and then we discuss alternatives, such as supplementing with formula. All we ask is that each mom try breastfeeding first.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breast-feeding for the first six months after birth — and breast-feeding in combination with solid foods until at least age 1 or for as long as is mutually desired by the mother and baby.
|FACTS
|MYTHS
|
FACT: Breastfeeding is low-cost and contributes to poverty reduction.
|
MYTH: Breastmilk is harder to digest than formula.
|
FACT: Breastmilk is designed for the child’s nutritional and immunological needs, as natural antibodies and other germ-fighting factors pass from mother to baby.
|
MYTH: All breastmilk is the same.
|
FACT: Breastfeeding can protect and reduce the spread of flu in infants.
|
MYTH: You can’t share breastmilk.
Breastmilk may not provide enough Vitamin D, but research isn’t definitive. It’s important to ask your baby’s pediatrician if Vitamin D supplements are necessary.
Ochsner Baton Rouge offers prenatal classes and prenatal consultations for free, daily support by International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants, breast pump rentals and a monthly support group for breastfeeding moms. Call 225-755-4448 for more information and additional resources available within the community.
