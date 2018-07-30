LAFP names 2018 Family Physician of the Year

The Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians (LAFP) has named Ricky Jones, MD, as the 2018 Family Physician of the Year. The winner was announced Saturday, July 7th, at the LAFP Awards and Installation Ceremony held in Destin, FL.

LAFP 2018 FAMILY PHYSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Ricky Jones, MD

This award recognizes Dr. Jones years of service to his patients, his dedication to Family Medicine and his contributions to developing and improving the profession for future physicians and their patients. Letters of endorsement were received from colleagues and patients, all of whom have significant knowledge of Dr. Jones commitment to family medicine.

Ricky Jones, MD, joined The Family Doctors upon completion of his residency program in 1982. He is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Louisiana State University Health Science Center in Shreveport.

Professionally, Dr. Jones has served on numerous medical boards and committees at both the local and state level. He has been active on the LAFP Board of Directors for over ten years.

He has lectured locally and internationally. He was chosen as "Best Doctor in Shreveport/Bossier" in a survey of patients conducted by a local magazine. He was chosen as one of the best primary care physicians in Shreveport/Bossier by his colleagues. He has been honored as one of the top physicians in the country and listed in "Best Doctors in America" since 1996. In 2005 he was honored as Distinguished Alumnus of Louisiana College.

Dr. Jones is an active member of First Baptist Church Shreveport, where he serves as deacon. He is a willing participant in the activities and life of his church. A member of the sanctuary choir and contemporary praise band, he occasionally sings solos and in ensembles. He has served on and chaired numerous committees and has been an adult sponsor on youth choir tours. Dr. Jones has participated in volunteer opportunities at his church and has been on several medical mission trips to other countries.

When not practicing medicine, Dr. Jones has numerous interests. He is a bowhunter, enjoys snow skiing, golf, music, photography, travel, reading, exercise, vegetable gardening, and most importantly, spending time with his wife, Freda.