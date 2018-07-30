Reward offered in search for suspect in death of girlfriend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Reward offered in search for suspect in death of girlfriend

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A cash reward is being offered in the search for a man suspected in the death of a 33-year-old Vermont mother.

South Burlington police announced Monday that the $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Leroy Headley is being made with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Headley is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the May 3 death of his partner, Anako "Annette" Lumumba (Ah-NAH-ko Ah-NET luh-MUHM-bah).

Police say the investigation into the killing of Lumumba may have been planned well in advance and that Headley may be receiving assistance. It's also possible he's living in another community under an assumed name.

Headley's car was found on May 18 in Albany, New York.

Police say Lumumba's family members believe Headley's arrest could bring them some closure.

