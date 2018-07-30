Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying

By Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

The city's Police Chief Art Acevedo said last week there's a "high probability" Dr. Mark Hausknecht was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work earlier this month. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

Police posted the video on social media Monday, saying it showed the suspect in a neighborhood immediately after the fatal shooting. The footage shows a person with a ball cap riding a bicycle. Authorities have described the suspect as wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:30 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:28:00 GMT
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>

  • Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

    Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

    Monday, July 30 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-07-30 12:39:47 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:27:57 GMT
    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people. (Source: Charlie Riedel/AP)A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people. (Source: Charlie Riedel/AP)

    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

    More >>

    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

    More >>

  • Man charged with newsroom killings pleads not guilty

    Man charged with newsroom killings pleads not guilty

    Monday, July 30 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-07-30 18:27:21 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:27:37 GMT
    (Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...
    Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.More >>
    Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly