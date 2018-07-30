Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying

By Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

The city's Police Chief Art Acevedo said last week there's a "high probability" Dr. Mark Hausknecht was targeted when he was fatally shot while riding a bicycle to work earlier this month. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

Police posted the video on social media Monday, saying it showed the suspect in a neighborhood immediately after the fatal shooting. The footage shows a person with a ball cap riding a bicycle. Authorities have described the suspect as wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Minneapolis cops justified in shooting black man

    Prosecutor: Minneapolis cops justified in shooting black man

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:19:12 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:37:43 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>

  • Great white shark caught off beach

    Great white shark caught off beach

    Monday, July 30 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:32:00 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:32:50 GMT
    Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.More >>
    Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.More >>

  • Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:30 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:32:49 GMT
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly