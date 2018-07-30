Study suggests people may be drinking too much water during exercise

Sodium levels can become dangerously low if your body can't process all the fluids you take in. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Staying hydrated is important, especially when exercising outdoors.

But a panel of seventeen experts says a bigger problem might be drinking too much during a workout.

Sodium levels can become dangerously low if your body can't process all the fluids you take in.

This can lead to a condition called hyponatremia -- or water intoxication.

Headaches, vomiting, confusion, seizures and even death result from hyponatremia.

Research shows that we typically consume enough water through foods and beverages including coffee and soda.

Water is the best option to stay hydrated, but flavoring drops and powders can make water more palatable.

Sports drinks can help restore sodium levels in the body.

But these drinks are suggested only for athletes who exercise vigorously for at least an hour, especially in hot weather.

Researchers say to drink when you are thirsty as this is a reliable indicator of when our bodies need more fluid.

