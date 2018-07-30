Study suggests people may be drinking too much water during exercise

The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.More >>
Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts to influence US politics on its platforms. The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated" behavior aimed at influencing.
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.
Arkansas State Police have confirmed that a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night has died.
