Mayor Broome hopes to get Baton Rouge moving with new health initiative

Baton Rouge residents will be able to take part in a citywide health initiative to get them more active.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced on Monday the creation of Move with Mayor Broome. The initiative under HealthyBR will focus on improving the health of Baton Rouge residents through physical exercise.

The initiative will help boost active lifestyles with community-led walks and biking events in partnership with local organizations.

“We all live busy lives; however, I have embarked upon a personal health journey and I encourage residents to join me,” Broome said. “I’ll be partnering with running and walking groups throughout the city to encourage residents to make physical activity a priority, and a regular part of their lifestyle.”

Throughout August and September, Broome, herself, will host exercise events within the city to promote healthier lifestyle habits.

Residents of all ages are welcome to participate.

Schedule of Events:

August 4 – Back to School Bash

August 18 – Move with a Doc

September 6 – Capital Heights Bike Ride

September 11 – Happy’s Running Club

September 15 – Fitness Rocks

To learn more about the events, got to the Health BR website. If you are interested in hosting an event or inviting Mayor Broome to exercise in your neighborhood, contact Jared Hymowitz at jhymowitz@brla.gov.

