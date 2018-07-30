Agreement reached in Anaconda Superfund cleanup - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Agreement reached in Anaconda Superfund cleanup

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says an agreement has been reached over the cleanup of a century's worth of smelting waste in the southwestern Montana town of Anaconda.

The agreement among the EPA, the Atlantic Richfield Co., the state of Montana and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County came Saturday after negotiations last week. The EPA had given the parties until Tuesday to reach an agreement in principle or would have imposed a cleanup order.

The Montana Standard reports the details are not public because of a federal judge's gag order.

Anaconda's environmental damage was caused by copper smelting that sent arsenic, lead, copper and other metals into the air until 1980.

EPA regional administrator Doug Benevento has said he wants Anaconda to have a signed consent decree by the end of the year.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

