CBS shares falling amid uncertainty over CEO Les Moonves - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CBS shares falling amid uncertainty over CEO Les Moonves

NEW YORK (AP) - Shares of CBS Corp. are falling on multiple reports that the CBS board is meeting to decide the fate of CEO Les Moonves as the company investigates sexual harassment claims against him.

The stock is down $2.44, or roughly 4.5 percent, to $51.56.

The claims, that Moonves harassed six women over decades, surfaced Friday in a report from the New Yorker. The CBS chief has been a prominent figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the ratings bottom.

Among other things, Moonves has had a knack for picking hit shows like "Survivor" and "The Big Bang Theory."

The drop in CBS shares follows a 6 percent decline on Friday when the report first surfaced.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:30 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-07-30 18:08:16 GMT
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>

  • Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey, Mississippi

    Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey, Mississippi

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:36 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-07-30 18:07:45 GMT
    Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.More >>
    Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.More >>

  • Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

    Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:11:29 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-07-30 18:02:40 GMT
    (Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...
    Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
    Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly